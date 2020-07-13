Young Vlogger Stops In Twin Falls; Shares Experience On YouTube

Every year, thousands of tourists drive through our neck of the woods to see sites like Shoshone Falls and the Perrine Bridge. Not many of them have their own YouTube channel, and few are as adorable as Abigail.

If you haven't had the privilege of watching this new video posted to the channel named "Abigail's Adventures," then you have to take a couple minutes to listen to her share details of her most recent trip to Twin Falls. In this July 13, 2020, post to YouTube, this young vlogger gives her perspective on our southern Idaho city of approximately 50,000.

The video has a really funny moment just :40 in, when Abigail appears to be having a "are we there yet" moment; the look on her face is priceless. She then realizes she's on camera, and gives viewers a pleasant wave. This girl is made for television.

This production has everything. She stops for lunch at McAlister's Deli, then heads to Shoshone Falls. There is great footage of the Snake River and Perrine Bridge, as well as a couple of BASE jumpers landing on the bank of the river.

The four-minute video, which is very well edited and includes a fun accompanying music piece, ends with her bidding Twin Falls a farewell. I'm guessing the footage was shot this past weekend.

We want to thanks Abigail and her family for visiting us here in Twin Falls. Keep up the good work kiddo! Maybe we'll see Abigail again later on down the road.