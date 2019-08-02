You’re Not Nuts, That’s The Peanut Mobile in Twin Falls

I am not sure why we are so obsessed with vehicles in the shape of food, but there is no doubt we love them. We had the opportunity to talk to the Planters Peanuters and figure out where they are going to be August 3rd through August 5th.

Saturday August 3rd, the nut-mobile, Mr. Peanut and the Peanters are going to be at the Magic Valley Beer Festival giving away samples of their nuts and taking pictures.

PC: Courtney Salmon

We were fortunate enough to be able to take a tour of the spacious peanut shaped van. There are a couple of televisions in it, the Peanuters take turns driving across the country sharing their love of nuts.

"Maggi-damia", "Adri-almond" and "Trail Mix Matt" are some college kids spending the next 10 months of their lives together traveling the world in a giant peanut. Can you say dream job! Especially when I was that young.

If you miss them at the Magic Valley Beer Festival, the next day they are going to be at the Camas County Fair. They train with the same people who drive the weiner-mobile. I can only imagine how difficult it can be to navigate a giant peanut.