Zoo Boise Promising Prizes And 30,000 Pieces Of Candy At Egg Hunt

Zoo Boise is holding its annual Easter egg hunt this weekend, and is promising prizes as well as a boat load of candy for the kids.

The Easter Eggstravaganza will take place Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The registration cut off for the egg hunt is 4:30 p.m. Joining the zoo's wonderful collection of animals will be the Easter bunny.

Over 30,000 pieces of candy will be stashed all over the grounds--with the exception of the cages of course--for kids to hunt for. Other prizes will also be included in Saturday's event. Pictures with the Easter bunny, face painting, and treats for kids to feed some of the animals, will also be included.

Prices are $10 for adult admission, kids three to 11 is $8 , and children two and under are free. A schedule of animal activities for the day is also available on the zoo's website. For directions to Zoo Boise, click here .