Expediting $1400 Stimulus A Top Biden Goal Once In White House

For those that have been closely monitoring President Elect Joe Biden's stimulus plan to increase the total relief payout to $2,000 for a large percentage of Americans that meet the set salary criteria, getting these funds to struggling U.S. families might very well top the list of immediate actions that will be pursued in the first weeks of the Biden Administration.

For weeks now we've been hearing about this $1.9 trillion bill spearheaded by Joe Biden that would include payouts to struggling Americans of $1,400, which makes up the difference of the relief payouts, minus the $600 checks that have been hitting accounts over the past month.

The $1,400 cash payouts would go to U.S. workers whose adjusted gross income doesn't exceed $75,000, as is the case in my family. This new administration that is set to take over at noon (EST) on December 20, 2021. Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

Joe Biden has already publicly expressed on multiple occasions the need to expedite these payouts to people who have fallen behind on mortgage payments, student loan bills, and the large number of those whose unemployment well has run dry. Judging from the information that has been reported regarding the stimulus payouts, once finalized, this money should become available to those who qualify in the next 30 to 60 days.

Included in the plan would be another round of foreclosure / eviction protection, which was part of President Donald Trump's bill passed early in 2020. Student loan deferment may also be part of Biden's new bill, depending on the type of loan that was borrowed.

Strange Idaho Laws