Trending:
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Contests
Win a Green Mountain Grill
School Closures
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Sign In
1310 KLIX – NEWS AND TALK ON THE RADIO
Home
On-Air
On-Air Schedule
Benito Baeza
Bill Colley
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
Glenn Beck
Dave Ramsey
Leo Laporte
Coast to Coast AM
Listen
Listen Live
Alexa
Google Home
Mobile App
Loyal Listener Club
Sign Up
Contests
Spring Scavenger Hunt
Contest Rules
VIP Support
News
Bill Colley's Commentary
Magic Valley News
Idaho & Regional
National & World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Weather
School Closures
Weather Alerts
Contact Us
Submit A News Tip
Feedback
Employment
Help & Contact Info
Advertise
Newsletter
More
Home
On-Air
On-Air Schedule
Benito Baeza
Bill Colley
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
Glenn Beck
Dave Ramsey
Leo Laporte
Coast to Coast AM
Listen
Listen Live
Alexa
Google Home
Mobile App
Loyal Listener Club
Sign Up
Contests
Spring Scavenger Hunt
Contest Rules
VIP Support
News
Bill Colley's Commentary
Magic Valley News
Idaho & Regional
National & World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Weather
School Closures
Weather Alerts
Contact Us
Submit A News Tip
Feedback
Employment
Help & Contact Info
Advertise
Newsletter
Listen Now
Coast To Coast A.M.
Coast To Coast A.M.
INSTAGRAM
Jerome Sheriff Looking for Stabbing Suspect
Benito Baeza
State and National News
Blue Cross of Idaho Hacked, Some Member Information Accessed
Subscribe now for our
Newsletter
Subscribe to our Newsletter
LATEST POSTS
2019 Easter Egg Hunts in the Magic Valley
With Easter right around the corner, we want to be sure you find every possible instance when you can take your kids or grandkids out to hunt for eggs.
Ellyn Felton
Event:
Idaho Falls Zoo Opens This Weekend And They Have A Baby Zebra
The baby zebra is named Ayana and she was born on April 7th.
Nate Bird
Blue Cross of Idaho Hacked, Some Member Information Accessed
One of Idaho's largest insurance companies said Friday that someone hacked its website and obtained access to the personal information of about 5,600 customers.
Associated Press
7 Magic Valley Tourist Attractions Locals Shouldn't Skip
The Magic Valley is full of cool things to see, beautiful places to visit, and fun things to do. But, if you live anywhere too long you'll take it for granted.
Nate Bird
Do You Need an Extension to File Income Taxes?
Those who can’t file their income tax return by Monday’s deadline may be able to receive a six-month extension.
Andrew Weeks
Twin Falls Kindergarten Registration Begins Monday
Registration for kindergartners in the Twin Falls School District begins on Monday.
Andrew Weeks
How To Participate in 1310 KLIX's Scavenger Hunts
We have a new way for you to participate in contests on the News Radio 1310 mobile app!
Ellyn Felton
Jerome Sheriff Looking for Stabbing Suspect
The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has issued more information on a suspect who may have been involved in a stabbing earlier this week
Benito Baeza
Beware of New Tax Scams Targeting Idaho Residents
At least a couple of Idaho resident recently received fraudulent tax information in the mail.
Andrew Weeks
Warning: Democrats Have Ill Will For Farmers And Ranchers
Now they apparently plan to place limits and quotas on other crops.
Bill Colley
Texas Man Sentenced in Idaho for Sex Crime
A Texas man will spend at least 22 years behind bars for trying to get a child to engage in sexual activity.
Benito Baeza
How Men Can Look Like Cary Grant
For some of us it may require years in the gym and a plastic surgeon!
Bill Colley
Spaghetti Fundraiser For Twin Falls Scouts On Saturday
All money raised will help with educational travel expenses, and other needed supplies for the scouts.
Greg Jannetta
Idaho Legislature Wraps Up Session That Ends with Acrimony
The Idaho Legislature has wrapped up business amid acrimony between the House and Senate.
Associated Press
Wild Horse Adoption This Weekend in Nampa
Wild horses will be trying to find good homes this weekend.
Andrew Weeks
Wyoming Man Dies in Single-vehicle Crash in Oneida County
A 71-year-old Wyoming man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday near Malad in Oneida County.
Andrew Weeks
University of Idaho Graduate Named 19th President
A new president of the University of Idaho has been named and is no stranger to the institution or the town its in.
Benito Baeza
9th Annual Art & Soul Of The Magic Valley Begins This Week
This year's top prize winner will receive $12,000.
Greg Jannetta
Boise One of the Best Places to Live
I’m not quite sure how Grand Rapids, Michigan placed ahead of Boise.
Bill Colley
Blaze Pizza Drops Drinking Straws
What I believe is going on here is the decision to drop straws and save a buck is being painted as environmental concern.
Bill Colley
New UFO Video Shot Over Twin Falls; Researchers Give Thumbs Up
(This video contains language some might find offensive)
Greg Jannetta
Avalanche Danger Listed as ‘Considerable’ in the Sawtooths
The avalanche danger is listed “considerable” in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
Andrew Weeks
Load More Articles