New Mexican Restaurant With Patio Opens On Blue Lakes

For those that love authentic Mexican cuisine in the Magic Valley, a new restaurant that features a drive-thru and patio has just opened on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls.

On Thursday, a co-worker of mine told me about a new restaurant that opened up on Blue Lakes Boulevard right next to Big 5 Sporting Goods. Jalisco Taqueria is now open, at 1020 Blue Lakes Boulevard North. The roadside sign is hard to miss, with its lime green paint and print of the Western Mexico state located between Mazatlán and Acapulco.

Greg Jannetta

Jalisco Taqueria has a drive-thru, as well as a patio section. They serve tacos, burritos, tortas, mariscos and other seafood dishes. I wasn't able to grab the full menu, as they were closed Friday morning when I stopped by on my way to work. I wasn't able to locate them on the Internet as of yet either.

The new site has plenty of parking as well. I was told that they had a soft opening last weekend. While I haven't met the owner yet, a friend of mine did, and described her as very pleasant.

I'm of the opinion that a city can never have too many options for authentic Mexican food. I can honestly say that I've never had a bad experience eating this style of cuisine in the Magic Valley. All of our Mexican restaurants are great.

We want to give Jalisco Taqueria a big welcome, and wish them many years of success in Twin Falls.