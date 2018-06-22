2 Eastern Idaho Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking, Police Say

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – Two Pocatello men were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP detectives arrested Miles A. Prescott, 27, and Daniel A.J. Shinney, 28, both of Pocatello, on charges of trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more in violation of Idaho Code. They were in possession of 268.6 grams of heroin and other drug paraphernalia, police said in a news release on Friday.

The two were arrested while traveling on Interstate 15 just south of Pocatello and booked into the Bannock County Jail.