Money rain
Getty Images/iStockphoto
[

Get Ready to Win $1,000 With Us Twice a Day in April

By Townsquare Media 57 minutes ago

You know that feeling when you reach into your pocket and find an extra $20? Pretty awesome, right? Well, what if instead your friend reached into his or her pocket and pulled out $1,000, and then gave it to you? Even better! Well, that's the kind of feeling you're going to have when you win $1,000 with us.

Airmen of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing bow their heads for an invocation during a fallen warrior memorial ceremony Mar. 23, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The ceremony was held for Staff Sgt. Alexandria Morrow, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Group weapons load crew chief, who died from injuries sustained while performing work duties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams, courtesy of Mountain Home Air Force Base)
[

Fallen Airwoman Remembered by Peers, Idaho Senator

By Andrew Weeks 1 hour ago

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Members of the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron remembered one of their own on Thursday.

News Radio 1310 KLIX