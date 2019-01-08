2 Elected for Positions with Serve Idaho Commission

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idaho women have recently been elected as chair and vice chair for Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Boise resident Colleen Schowalter has been elected to serve as chairwoman, and Kimber Russell of Meridian will serve as vice chairwoman, according to the commission on Tuesday. Both have experience that qualify them for their new positions.

Schowalter is the volunteer services coordinator and studio manager for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. According to the news release, she previously served for two years as an AmeriCorps VISTA and VISTA leader with the Idaho National Guard Family Programs and the Idaho Foodbank. She serves as the public affairs officer for the Boise Veterans Parade committee.

Russell, a small-business owner, is a business coach and the director of content development for Gritt Business Coaching. She previously worked as the merchandising and marketing manager for Stinker Stores and this year will finish her doctorate of Business Administration from Walden University. She is active in supporting the Super Sam Foundation and the Idaho Foodbank.