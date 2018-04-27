TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Two Magic Valley students were awarded full-tuition scholarships to the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday by the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Austin Smith, a student at Murtaugh High School, and Abigale Hale who currently attends Castleford High School, each were awarded a full-tuition scholarship to CSI for the 2018-19 school year, according to information from the attorney's office.

“I am very excited to be able to help further the education of deserving Twin Falls County students,” County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a prepared statement, “and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs.”

Students gave oral presentations on the topic: “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”

According to the news release, presentations were judged by a panel of Magic Valley players: Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell, Times-News Managing Editor Alison Smith, and CSI Trustee Laird Stone.