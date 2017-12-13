2017 Twin Falls Area Christmas Services

Here's a list of Christmas Eve Church services happening around the Twin Falls area.

 Lighthouse Christian Fellowship

Location:  960 Eastland Drive.  Twin Falls, ID 83301

 Twin Falls Reformed Church

  • 12/24 - 4:30pm & 6:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Services.

Location: 1631 Grandview Drive N.  Twin Falls, ID 83301

Amazing Grace Fellowship

  • 12/24 - 6:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Location 1061 Eastland Dr. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301

Magic Valley Bible Church

  • 12/24 - 9:00am - Regular Service
  • 12/24 - 5:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion

Location: 204 Main Avenue Twin Falls, ID 83301

Kimberly Christian Church

  • 12/24 -  10:45am - Service
  • 12/24 -  5:30pm & 7:30pm - Christmas Eve Service

Location:  307 Madison St E, Kimberly, ID 83341‎

St. Edwards Catholic Church

12/24

  • 4pm English (Vigil Readings)
  • 6pm English (Vigil Readings)
  • 8pm Spanish (Midnight Readings)
  • 10pm English (Midnight Readings)

12/25

  • 9am English (Christmas Day Readings)

Location:  161 6th Ave East.  Twin Falls, ID 83301

If your church is having a service you'd like added to our list, let us know by filling out the form below.

