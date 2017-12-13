2017 Twin Falls Area Christmas Services
Here's a list of Christmas Eve Church services happening around the Twin Falls area.
Lighthouse Christian Fellowship
- 12/17 - 9:00am & 11:00am Annual Acoustic Christmas Service
- 12/22 - 6:30pm - Seeds of Christmas Concert
- 12/24 - 10:00am & 5:00pm Christmas Eve Service
Location: 960 Eastland Drive. Twin Falls, ID 83301
Twin Falls Reformed Church
- 12/24 - 4:30pm & 6:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Services.
Location: 1631 Grandview Drive N. Twin Falls, ID 83301
Amazing Grace Fellowship
- 12/24 - 6:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Location 1061 Eastland Dr. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301
Magic Valley Bible Church
- 12/24 - 9:00am - Regular Service
- 12/24 - 5:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion
Location: 204 Main Avenue Twin Falls, ID 83301
Kimberly Christian Church
- 12/24 - 10:45am - Service
- 12/24 - 5:30pm & 7:30pm - Christmas Eve Service
Location: 307 Madison St E, Kimberly, ID 83341
St. Edwards Catholic Church
12/24
- 4pm English (Vigil Readings)
- 6pm English (Vigil Readings)
- 8pm Spanish (Midnight Readings)
- 10pm English (Midnight Readings)
12/25
- 9am English (Christmas Day Readings)
Location: 161 6th Ave East. Twin Falls, ID 83301
