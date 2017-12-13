2017 Twin Falls Area Christmas Services

Here's a list of Christmas Eve Church services happening around the Twin Falls area.

Location: 960 Eastland Drive. Twin Falls, ID 83301

12/24 - 4:30pm & 6:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Services.

Location: 1631 Grandview Drive N. Twin Falls, ID 83301

12/24 - 6:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Location 1061 Eastland Dr. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301

12/24 - 9:00am - Regular Service

12/24 - 5:00pm - Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion

Location: 204 Main Avenue Twin Falls, ID 83301

12/24 - 10:45am - Service

12/24 - 5:30pm & 7:30pm - Christmas Eve Service

Location: 307 Madison St E, Kimberly, ID 83341‎

12/24

4pm English (Vigil Readings)

6pm English (Vigil Readings)

8pm Spanish (Midnight Readings)

10pm English (Midnight Readings)

12/25

9am English (Christmas Day Readings)

Location: 161 6th Ave East. Twin Falls, ID 83301

If your church is having a service you'd like added to our list, let us know by filling out the form below.