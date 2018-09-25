2018 Walk For Wishes Magic Valley This Weekend

This Saturday is the 3rd annual Walk For Wishes Magic Valley to celebrate wishes granted (and future wishes) of Make-A-Wish Idaho. The event is open to all who wish to attend and there is no registration fee. You can however raise money with your walk through donations or sponsorship to help out the Idaho wish kids. The event will be held at the Twin Falls Visitor Center Saturday, September 29th starting at 9am and also includes a kids zone, face painting, and food trucks. The walk will begin at 10:30.

Register in advance at the Make-A-Wish website and to get information on the ways Make-A-Wish has and continues to help Idaho kids with life threatening medical conditions. You can also register at the event starting at 9am.