21-Year-Old Killed after Crashing Into Semitrailer in Meridian

On December 21, 2017, at approximately 12:51 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 42 in Meridian. Gabriel Hon, 21, of Nampa, was traveling westbound in a 2002 BMW M3. William Lager, 68, of Estacada, OR, was traveling westbound in a 2000 Freightliner towing a single trailer. Hon struck the back of Lager's trailer then struck the barrier on the median side. Hons was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on location. Lager was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Notifications have been made. The two left lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.