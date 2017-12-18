26-year-old Eastern Idaho Man Killed in Crash in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A 26-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 84 in Mountain Home. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says the man was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla west on the interstate when, at around 3:49 p.m., the driver went off the shoulder and rolled several times before coming to rest in sage brush. The sheriff's office says the man died in the crash and was from Bannock County in eastern Idaho, but has not provided a name until family can be notified. The investigation is on-going, however the Elmore County Sheriff's Office says speed may have been a factor in the crash. Elmore County EMS, Elmore County Rescue Units and Idaho State Police responded to the accident.