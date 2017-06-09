3 Magic Valley Towns Make Idaho’s Worst Cities List

This is not our list. Whenever I come across something like this, I'm always afraid to share it because I'd hate to think that someone misunderstands and thinks WE came up with this. There's a brand new Idaho's 10 Worst Cities list and three of our Magic Valley towns are on it.

This one comes from Roadsnacks. They decided to rank the worst cities in Idaho on actual statistics and not a biased opinion. Here's the criteria they listed:

Good education

Lots of jobs

Low crime

Low poverty

Nice homes

High incomes

High population density (Lots of things to do)

Short work commutes

Health insurance

Unfortunately, 3 Magic Valley cities are in the top 10. Jerome comes in at a very disappointing #3. Burley lands at #9 and Rupert is ranked as the 10th worst city in Idaho.

If you look at specifics mentioned by Roadsnacks, you begin to understand why these towns might be looked at by outsiders as having issues. For example, they say in Jerome, you have a 1 in 37.8 chance of being robbed or having property damaged if you're in the city limits.

Burley gets dinged for the unemployment rate and home values, which are ranked as 4th worst in Idaho. There are similar numbers in Rupert.