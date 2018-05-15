5 Twin Falls Speed Limits You’re Doing Wrong

There are 2 types of people on the roads of Twin Falls - those going too slow and those going too fast. I don't think there's an in-between group of those going the speed limit. Look at Blue Lakes. Try driving through town going 35 and you'll either get stuck behind someone doing 25 or you'll have cars zipping by you making you feel like you should be going faster. That brings us to the list of 5 speed limits you are doing wrong in Twin Falls and Blue Lakes tops that list.