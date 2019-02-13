$67,692.31 Is Your Share Of National Debt

The national debt is now estimated in excess of $22 trillion. You must be smoking some really good dope if you believe we'll ever find a way out of this mess. The figure is an estimate. No one really knows overall debt.

When a newly elected member of Congress proposes a guaranteed income for even people unwilling to work you call it madness.

Some states are carrying heavy debt loads and have made promises to retired state workers the governments can't afford.

When someone tells you college and medical care will be free, you've got to be severely deluded if you buy the lie.

There may be no way out. So, the next best option is to have the softest fall possible. This is what politicians need to address. It takes men and women of courage. Where do we find them?

There are plenty of people who talk a good game but I recall the words of Raul Labrador. When I asked the former U.S. Representative if his fellow Tea Party classmates of 2010 sold out after six months, he replied, "It didn't take even six weeks!"