7 Apps That Could Harm Idaho Children
As a father of 4, I used to live in a fantasy land where my kids would always be safe because they are adorable and everyone likes them. But this is real life and all kids experience bullying either intentionally or accidentally at school and online. They each face a daily struggle to do what is right and be kind. But they are still bombarded by harmful messages and images online.
There are many places this harm happens, but the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition has put together a graphic with 7 harmful apps and what makes them so bad.
Granted, this list barely scratches the surface of harmful apps, but it is a start that we as parents can use to look for ways to help our kids be safe.