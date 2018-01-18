72-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street in Parma

PARMA, Idaho (KLIX) A Hermiston man died when he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Parma Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Lawrence Handel had been walking across US 95 at 9th Street at little after 7 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Mustang driven by 22-year-old Gustavo Neri, of Caldwell. Handel died before he could be taken to the hospital. The driver was not injured and did have his seat belt on. The crash closed off part of the highway for about two hours and is under investigation by Idaho State Police.