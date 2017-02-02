84-Year-Old Twin Falls Checkbook Shows Up on Ebay (PICTURES)

Have you lost a checkbook? I've found one on Ebay. There's only one catch. It was lost back in 1933.

This is truly a one-of-a-kind item. It's a checkbook from Twin Falls Bank and Trust Company . The seller doesn't provide a ton of details of where this came from, but did include this.

Twin Falls Bank & Trust Co. Twin Falls, Idaho fold-up with snap closure 1930's check book in very nice condition, only four checks written and recorded and the remaining 21 enclosed in book. It features embossed art deco outside design with some wear along the edges. Folded up it measures 4-3/4" x 3".

Interesting. If you look at the pics, you can see one check was written on March 27, 1933 to a person with the last name "Briggs" for an "appointment". Hmm. For what, my curious mind wants to know.

It also looks like this checkbook is made of some kind of fabric material. I wonder why our modern banks don't knit us checkbooks anymore? Lazy bums.

Check out the full Ebay listing . Asking price is a very fair $12.99 which is really reasonable considering there are 21 checks remaining that you can write for whatever amount you want. Let's see. What will I do with my 21 wishes?