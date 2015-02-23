9 Coaches Who’ve Also Coached Their Team’s Biggest Rivals

Having won four World Series during a wildly successful run as manager of the New York Yankees, people tend to forget that Torre once managed that other team in the Big Apple. Torre racked up an unimpressive 286-420 record while leading the Mets during a five-year span between 1977-81. He went on to manage in Atlanta and St. Louis, failing to win a playoff game in his managerial career before taking the reins in the Bronx, where his work ultimately paved the way for his induction into the Hall of Fame. Torre, by the way, is one of four men to manage both the Yankees and the Mets. The others? Dallas Green, Casey Stengel and Yogi Berra.