A Customer Leaves $3,000 Tip at a Bellevue Cafe

A regular customer at a Bellevue, WA Cafe left the staff a $3,000 dollar Christmas tip.

At first the employees at The Brief Encounter Cafe in Bellevue, Washington thought there must be some kind of mistake. But after reading a note the customer left behind, they learned that he wanted to bless them and hopefully inspire people to help others.

The customer who left the generous gift was the CEO of Aegis Living, Dwayne Clark. You can learn more about this inspiring story from King5 News.

