A Deafening Silence On Abortion From Idaho Legislators

Most Idaho legislators would call themselves pro-life. Do you agree? Then why the silence when two colleagues propose a law banning abortion? The way I see it many of the big talking politicians would prefer a holocaust over getting on board with somebody they don’t like. I’m thinking of Heather Scott.

The Representative from North Idaho isn’t shy. She doesn’t go out of her way to “build relationships”, which appears to be a euphemism for “go along, get along”. She does practice what she preaches when it comes to abortion.

An attendee of the Sportsman banquet Saturday in Twin Falls explains the keynote speaker summed up the politicians in the crowd. Ted Nugent told them they were “elected employees” and not “elected officials”.

Friday night I spoke with one of the local leaders of the Democrat Party in Southern Idaho. She offered her frustration with the employees: They wait for someone to tell them what to do and it’s not constituents from whom they take orders. No kidding!

I was disabused of faith in politicians at a young age. You put a microphone in front of their faces and they spout all manner of gibberish in hope of making themselves obscure.

As our culture devolves into paganism we desperately need leadership. There’s so little to be found.