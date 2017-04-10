A Fellow Veteran Recalls Don Rickles
An entertainment writer mused Don Rickles would’ve never made it if his career started today.
The comedian died last week after a long and full life. A veteran of World War Two, the master of the insult never forgot the men and women who serve in uniform. A friend of mine had the opportunity to twice meet Rickles and his family. Lt. Colonel Steve Hyle is now long retired from the Air Force but the comedian left a lasting impression. The Colonel also shared his thoughts on Syria while joining us on Top Story.