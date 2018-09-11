A Look AT The Fire Damage Inside Guppies

It was devastating for people to find out that Guppies Hot Rod Grille caught on fire Sunday. With promises of rebuilding, this is what it looks like inside.

It looks like some things may be salvageable but there is a lot of work to do.

Their decor was one of a kind and there may be some good news here. We aren't sure how much of the decor can be kept and reused. Maybe some, maybe none.



This situation is still very sad and the community is already rallying around Aaron Gupton and his business. What an amazing place we live in.