A Message From The Last of Idaho’s World War Two’s Veterans

I was standing in the checkout line and grousing about my wait time. Then I looked to my right and saw the man.

He was unloading his groceries in the next aisle. His hat caught my attention. “World War II Veteran”.

I felt a sense of pride to see him still going about his daily life, 73 years after the end of the war. You won’t find many veterans of the Greatest Generation under the age of 90. In another 15 years we may only have a few hundred left nationwide. We can never fully express our gratitude.

This was my second brush with a veteran from the most destructive war in human history. Two weeks ago a man sent me a letter. He explained he fears for the future of the country he helped save. Heck, they saved the planet. Maybe we should consider their sacrifice and also their warnings. They made the world a better place. Let’s keep it that way as a permanent memorial!