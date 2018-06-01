A New Fight for Water Supply Boiling in Idaho
Battles over western water have usually involved access to a limited supply.
An electric company would like to store water and then when there is peak demand, release it to generate power.
Here’s something new that could become more common. An electric company would like to store water and then when there is peak demand, release it to generate power. The idea is currently catching on in Australia as a means of storing energy. Many believe it’s the great equalizer in providing price and supply stability in the United States.
According to the Salt Lake Tribune the effort isn’t going over well in parts of Idaho and Utah. Rocky Mountain Power plans to use Bear Lake as a storage facility but water release would flood farmland. Much of it in production for several generations. The paper explains some families are adamantly opposed to participating and are making it clear. Their land isn’t available!