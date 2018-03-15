A Quarter Of Us Are Always Online

11 percent of Americans never go online.

It may look like a large number but it’s down from 15 percent a few short years ago. Most of those who’ve got no Internet addictions are older Americans who got along just fine without various technologies in their lives. They would read, go to public meetings and talk with neighbors and family.

According to the latest research from Pew one-quarter of Americans are online all the time. I assume this means even when sleeping a device is on nearby. A personal computer or a smartphone come to mind. In a few years when implants are available many people will always be wired, no matter where they are and no matter the time of day.