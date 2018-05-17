A Senseless Wildlife Slaughter in Oregon Affects All Hunters
There is a horrible story out of neighboring Oregon and Washington States. A group of men were involved in something far beyond a poaching ring. These men slaughtered hundreds of animals, often just for fun, leaving the carcasses to rot.
The deviants liked to film and often post their crimes, which helped with their arrests. The Washington Post has more about the criminal blood lust.
I don’t know about you, but these are the kinds of actions that can give all outdoorsmen a bad name. The Merlot sipping crowd use this as their own ammunition against legal and responsible hunting.