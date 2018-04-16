A Setback for the Global Warming Crowd

niece left for work Sunday and nearly went bottom over teacup on ice. She lives 55 miles from Buffalo.

Canadian hockey analyst, Don Cherry, called out global warming alarmists as cuckooloos and like most liberals they demanded he be fired.

O.J. Simpson, before his life took a bad turn, once said Western New York State had two seasons. “Winter and the 4 th of July,” he told reporters.

The Great Lakes Region a couple of years ago had Arctic like conditions for several months. This year has been a little more erratic. Cleveland had historic snow one week and then a fairly standard winter. Cherry was expressing Ontario was having a very cold winter. Angry liberals couldn't just change the channel. Maybe they were even more embittered in the cold.

Six years ago I lived through a 10 day heat wave in the Tidewater region. Newspaper columnists with no more science background than the rest of us blamed man-made climate change, except. It had been terribly chilly through most of June and after the heat wave the rest of the summer was cooler than average. Heat waves happen and have always happened.

Growing up I remember many late springs. Journalists claim trees now bloom sooner but a scientist told me buds appear when the length of daily sunlight grows. Temperature isn’t a factor but don’t let that interfere with a liberal narrative.

Climate and weather aren’t the same, although. Climate is a series of weather events. When the forecast one week out rarely is accurate then how can we foresee climate in a century? When a judge at a trial of America’s oil companies accused of warming the planet asked a simple question the environmentalists were dumbfounded. “What caused the last ice age?” he queried. The lefties were at a loss for words.