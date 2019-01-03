A Twin Falls Nurse Appears Involved in Kelsey Berreth Case

A local nurse is allegedly tied to the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth. ABC news is reporting a nurse working in Twin Falls may have disposed of the missing woman’s cellphone. The phone pinged a cell tower near Gooding several weeks ago. Berreth was a flight instructor in Colorado. She vanished Thanksgiving Day.

Fox News speculates ( click here ) some details of the case aren’t being revealed as investigators observe suspects. Berreth’s fiancé was charged with being involved with her death. More conspirators are expected to take the “perp-walk”.