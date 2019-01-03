A Twin Falls Nurse Appears Involved in Kelsey Berreth Case
A local nurse is allegedly tied to the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth. ABC news is reporting a nurse working in Twin Falls may have disposed of the missing woman’s cellphone. The phone pinged a cell tower near Gooding several weeks ago. Berreth was a flight instructor in Colorado. She vanished Thanksgiving Day.
Fox News speculates (click here) some details of the case aren’t being revealed as investigators observe suspects. Berreth’s fiancé was charged with being involved with her death. More conspirators are expected to take the “perp-walk”.