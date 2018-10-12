Aaron Lewis Is Coming To Hwy 30 Music Fest 2019!

Hwy 30 Music Festival is coming back for 2019 and getting bigger than ever. This year the headliner for Thursday night June 20th will be Aaron Lewis.

Aaron Lewis has a more traditional country sound and has been selling out everywhere he goes. I, personally, have been trying to see him in concert since he was still the lead singer of Staind. So, when tickets go on sale tonight at midnight, I will be on the site getting myself a ticket.

Now Aaron Lewis will be here for Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest and he will likely sell out fast, so if you are dying to see him (like I am) you may want to get tickets sooner rather than later. Friday the headliner will be Whiskey Myers and more bands are being released as time goes by. Ellie Mae will be returning as well as several other bands from last year. The Saturday headliner still has not been released.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday. $109 plus fees for early bird 3 day general passes. For more information and to keep up with bands that are being released follow their Facebook page .

Now, please excuse me while I dance around my house and begin a count down to Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival