Access to Twin Falls Walmart Will be Restricted in Early October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Construction will limit access to Walmart in Twin Falls for several days as crews install new infrastructure. The city of Twin Falls announced construction will close Cheney Drive from Washington Street to the west access of Walmart starting Thursday, October 5 to Friday, October 6. The westbound lanes will be the only ones closed off while eastbound lanes will remain open. A new waterline is set to be installed under that section of roadway for new development in the area.

Google Earth