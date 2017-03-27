According to This, You Need to Go Here For the Best Steak in Idaho

I'll probably never understand how some of these national websites come up with their lists of best this or that. There's a new one that claims they know the best steakhouse in Idaho. Are they right?

According to our blogging friends at Thrillist , Chandler's is the best steakhouse in Idaho. I always second-guess these lists since they list the best place for every state, but I can't imagine that the writer has actually been to each one. But, this one seems to ring true as I've more than one person mention Chandler's as a go-to place if you want something exquisite.

My family has never been there due to the fact that I have 4 young kids and I'm guessing the lack of a Spongebob Squarepants mascot would be a real downer for them. The fact that their dad lacks the funds for a steak dinner for 18 people doesn't help either.

Any restaurant that has food on the menu that I can't pronounce is almost certainly nice. So, I'll give Chandler's the benefit of the doubt on this one.