Ada County Man Arrested for Internet Crimes

BOISE, Idaho – An Ada County man has been arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography over a peer-to-peer network, according to the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children took 39-year-old Dana O. Messenger into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail, a news release said.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Meridian Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI all assisted in the investigation.