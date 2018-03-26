Again, Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady for February

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Once again, Idaho has held steady with the seasonably adjusted unemployment rate at 3% for six months in a row. February numbers are out and according to the Idaho Department of Labor the state's work force (that is people who are working or looking for work) has grown by 2,245 people to 846,448. The department also noted that the state has also had the fastest over-the-year total job growth in the country at 3.4% last month. Total number of people employed is up to 821,448 with the total number of unemployed at 25,000.