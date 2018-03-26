Again, Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady for February
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Once again, Idaho has held steady with the seasonably adjusted unemployment rate at 3% for six months in a row. February numbers are out and according to the Idaho Department of Labor the state's work force (that is people who are working or looking for work) has grown by 2,245 people to 846,448. The department also noted that the state has also had the fastest over-the-year total job growth in the country at 3.4% last month. Total number of people employed is up to 821,448 with the total number of unemployed at 25,000.
Idaho’s nonfarm payroll employment had a net gain of 1,700 jobs in February. Growth of 1,900 jobs across seven industry sectors - including construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government – beat seasonal expectations. The only sector to see a decrease in jobs, other services, was down 200 over the month. Three sectors were unchanged from January.
Source: Idaho Department of Labor