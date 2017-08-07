Air Quality Alert Issued for Parts of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho state officials have issued an air quality alert for certain groups of people in southern Idaho due to widespread smoke and haze.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued the “Orange” Air Quality Alert for Camas, Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Minidoka, Lincoln, Cassia, and Blaine Counties, because of elevated pollutant levels from wildfire smoke. This Advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve. Breathing may difficult for children, the elderly, or people with respiratory problems.

People sensitive to the smoke should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity, according to Idaho DEQ. All people should limit their activity outside while smoke continues to fill the air. The Idaho DEQ has also issued these guidelines: