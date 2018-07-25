Amber Alert Issued for Missing Caldwell Child

UPDATE, 10:25 p.m .: Idaho State Police say Aila and Kelly Vesterby have been located in Mountain Home. Kelly Vesterby is in custody.

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a child that police say was abducted in Caldwell.

Police are searching for 11-year-old Aila Nyelle Vesterby. She is described as having blond hair and blue eyes, and believed to be 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 70 pounds. The child was last seen at 2320 Carnegie St. in Caldwell.

She may be in the company of Kelly James Vesterby, who police say is described as a 48-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, believed to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 210 pounds.

Police say the vehicle the suspect was driving, a blue/green 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, has been found in Boise but the search for the child continues.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, or any other information that could help police locate her, call 911 or 208-454-7531 right away.