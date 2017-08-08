An Idaho Cheech & Chong Sequel?

Remember a Cheech & Chong movie about a car stamped from marijuana?

The builders in Blaine County here in Idaho believe it’s an environmentally-friendly approach

It was a favorite of mine during my college days, especially with Stacy Keach as the detective. He delivered his hilarious lines in a deadpan style.

Now, we’ve got buildings being constructed from hemp, the portion of the plant that won’t get you high. The builders in Blaine County here in Idaho believe it’s an environmentally-friendly approach. Idaho Basecamp hopes to set a new standard. The process is called hempitecture. A grand opening party took place this past weekend. We’re not asking what the party-goers used to make a toast to the new structure!