An Idaho Proposal Could Outlaw Abortion

Idaho could become a beacon for life. The nation’s attention is focused on New York State’s infanticide law. Now some other blue states plan to play monkey see, monkey do (Virginia is one example).

Two Idaho State Representatives are sponsoring a bill to ban abortion here. One of the two is North Idaho’s Heather Scott. She joined us on Magic Valley This Morning and discussed her effort (you can click here and listen).

If Idaho were to make it law it could then become a test case for reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States. Why? Because the liberal ACLU and Planned Parenthood would be expected to mount a challenge.

Likely it would make it to San Francisco’s Ninth Circuit Court and then possibly on to the High Court in Washington.

Many of Representative Scott’s fellow Republicans for years have campaigned as friends of the unborn. This would also allow them an opportunity to finally back up the talk.