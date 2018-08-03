An Idaho Sheriff Doesn’t Like the New Trespassing Law

Maybe Idaho Legislators could consult law enforcement before creating new laws.

The man in charge of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association has some terse comments for legislators who passed a new trespassing law. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue predicts some legal nightmares are ahead.

He explains good people are going to be charged as criminals for breaking the new law for things as simple as retrieving a Frisbee. In a post at the Idaho Statesman , Sheriff Donahue predicts there will be lawsuits and Sheriff’s Departments across the state will be on the hook and not the legislators who drafted the law.

This isn’t the first complaint I’ve heard about legislators from law enforcement and it extends as well to other laws. The new penalties for drivers considered too slow in passing lanes has law enforcers rolling their eyes but, hey. It sounds good in a campaign mailing.