Animal Shelter Promotes Pet Adoptions In a Fun Old School Way

Normally we don't associate old school, sleazy, smooth talking car salesmen with good decisions and we also don't associate them with pet adoption. But this isn't a normal time. An animal shelter in Calgary has combined the super hype and flashy language of car ads with a pet adoption special - and somehow it works.

If you are looking for cats and dogs in all makes models and colors - and don't want to drive all the way to Calgary - there is a great used cat 'dealership' right here in Twin Falls with People For Pets ! In fact, you can check out an online gallery of available models on their Facebook page.