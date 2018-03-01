Annual Average Unemployment Rate Slightly Up in Idaho

Idaho’s annual average labor force was 832,900 for 2017, up 2.5 percent over 2016. BLS revisions also show the state’s labor force increasing by 19,800 from January to December 2017, slightly more than the 18,400 pre-benchmark figure. Revised statewide total employment figures ended the year with an increase of 24,300 during 2017, just over 8,000 more than previously estimated, up 3.1 percent over 2016.