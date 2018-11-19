Annual Min-Cassia Turkey Trot Planned for Thanksgiving

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Here’s one way to burn some calories before stuffing yourself on Thanksgiving: participate in a community 5K run.

The Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot , now in its 13th year, will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at West Minico Middle School.

It’s an out-and-back race, which means that after participants run through parts of the city they’ll end up back at the school, said Race Director Tosha Stapelman. There are several race divisions – kids, regular and masters – and the course is flat terrain, so there’ll be something for everyone.

“We really want people to bring their whole family,” she said. “We encourage people to bring a friend, a neighbor, a family member. We really want to bring the whole community together.”

Stapelman said what started as a family fun-run has turned into a community race, which over the past several years has seen a fairly consistent turnout of around 850 participants. She said she expects at least that many this year.

Besides refreshments, prizes will be given away, including to those who come in costume, and kids can have their picture taken with the team’s mascot, Lucky the Turkey.

Stapelman laughed: “He’s named Lucky because he’s the only turkey that escapes Thanksgiving.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. on race day, but participants who register online early can save some money. Cost to register is $19 before Thursday, or $26 on Thanksgiving. Children ages 6 years and younger is $7.

To register and for more information, go online to Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot .

Stapelman said all money goes back into the community, including West End Fire and Rescue, which distributes the money to area groups such as the senior center.

“Basically, the race is to bring the community together and to help give back to the community,” she said.