Annual Outdoor Festival Plans Fun for Families on Saturday

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re looking to get away this weekend while the weather is still decent for traveling, you might want to consider visiting Lava Hot Springs for the fourth annual Family Outdoor Festival.

Jupiter Images/ThinkStock

The festival, which is free to attend, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Smith’s Trout Haven in Lava Hot Springs.

A number of activities are scheduled for the day, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, including hands-on learning stations for duck and elk calling, decoy setting, bird cleaning and cooking, tomahawk throwing and black power shooting.

There also will be archery, trap shooting, a taxidermy exhibit and the opportunity to do some fishing. Fishing gear will be provided through Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer. What’s more, no fishing license is required. Mentored pheasant hunts for those who register by Nov. 1 also will be available.

For additional information, call 232-4703. To donate or to find out about volunteer opportunities, contact Jason Beck at 251-7438 or Tessa Atwood at 251-6510.