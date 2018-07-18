Annual Sawtooth Mountain Mama’s Arts & Crafts Fair This Weekend

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Stanley is the place to be this weekend.

This is the 42nd year of the Sawtooth Mountain Mama’s Arts & Crafts Fair, scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, according to the Stanley Chamber of Commerce.

The fun will take place July 21-22 near the junction of Scenic Byways 21 and 75, just east of the Mountain Village Merc, a site that “provides spectacular views of the Sawtooth Mountains,” the Chamber of Commerce says.