Another Mailbox Destroyed in Shoshone Friday

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) Shoshone law enforcement, along with federal investigators, are investigating the destruction of a mail box early Friday morning. In a statement released by the Shoshone Police Department, an officer answered a call of a suspicious incident just after midnight to home on the 300 block of West C St and discovered a mailbox that looked like it exploded. The homeowners said they had heard something just before the officer arrived. Similar incidents have happened in the past fall and summer in Shoshone. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, United State Post Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating. If you have any information for Shoshone Police call SIRCOMM 208-324-1911 or send a message via their Facebook page.

