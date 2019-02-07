Application Deadline Draws Near for Spring Black Bear Hunts

(KLIX) – Hunters have only one more week to apply for Idaho’s controlled spring bear hunts. The application period for the drawing closes on Feb. 15.

Successful applicants will be notified by mail no later than March 10. The two controlled hunts for black bear begin on April 1, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says, the same day that any leftover tags from the drawing will go on sale.

To apply visit this online page , any Fish and Game office or licensed vendor, or call 800-554-8685. A 2019 Idaho hunting license is required to apply.

Also, the application period for Idaho’s controlled spring turkey hunt is going on now through March 1. Results will be available by March 20.