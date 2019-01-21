JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The application period for one controlled hunting season has already opened this month in Idaho and another will open soon. The two spring hunts are for controlled black bear and controlled turkey.

The application period for the black bear hunts opened on January 15 and runs through February 15, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Applications for the turkey hunts will be accepted from February 1 through March 1.

Hunters should be aware, however, that due to new rules no mail-in applications will be accepted this year. Applications will only be accepted at Fish and Game offices or licensed vendors, online , or over the phone.

Idaho has two controlled hunts for black bear that begin on April 1; each area has 75 tags available. Of the 16 controlled turkey hunts across the state, seven of them are youth-only hunts. The earliest controlled turkey hunts begin on April 8.

Hunters have the responsibility to find out if they were successful in the hunt drawings, Fish and Game said.

Results will be available on the department’s website by March 10 for the black bear hunts and by March 20 for the turkey hunts.

Leftover tags will go on sale April 1.