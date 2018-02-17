Arizona Woman Killed in I-15 Crash in Eastern Idaho

MALAD, IDAHO (KLIX) A 21-year-old Arizona woman died after the small SUV she was ridding rolled on Interstate 15 near Malad, Idaho. The Idaho State Police say Lisa Huband, of New River, AZ, died at the scene just before 5 p.m. on Friday. 21-year-old Kylie Smoot, of North Salt Lake, UT, was driving a newer Honda SUV south on I-15 when she drove off the side of the road, came back on, and rolled the vehicle. The driver and another passenger, Abbey Thompson, age 20, of Sagle, Idaho were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Malad City. Part of the interstate was blocked for an hour.